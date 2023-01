NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels and Jania Holmes scored 36 combined points Wednesday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 55-48 non-district win over Warren Easton.

Daniels scored 20, and Holmes had 16 in the team’s 10th win under new head coach Alendra Brown.

As of January 10, John Curtis (10-1) ranked third in the LHSAA Unofficial Power Rankings while Warren Easton (13-7) ranked sixth.