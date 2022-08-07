TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — Two drivers are dead after two separate crashes Saturday on the same Tangipahoa Parish highway. Louisiana State Police say the accidents happened minutes apart and that neither person was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The first accident happened in Kentwood at about 11:10 p.m. on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road. Troopers say 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond, was heading west on the highway in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

For reasons unknown, Sims’ truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. LSP says he suffered fatal injuries possibly due to not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second accident happened in Independence just after 11:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road. 22-year-old Triston Pennington of Loranger was traveling south on the highway, according to troopers, when his 2009 Toyota Yaris drove off the right side of the road and collided with a cement culvert.

Pennington suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, says the LSP. Both crashes remain under investigation.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as a part of the investigations. Troopers say that in total, four fatal crashes are being looked into and in three of them, seatbelts were not worn.

“Statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” said the Louisiana State Troopers.