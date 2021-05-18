State Police report one dead, one missing in W. Baton Rouge crash

LOBDELL, La. — A fatal crash on LA Hwy 415 took the life of 40-year-old Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo of Port Allen and has resulted in the search of an unidentified passenger.

Louisiana State Police report the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday just north of Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troop A’s investigation revealed the unidentified driver and two passengers were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 415 in a 2012 Toyota Venza. The vehicle exited the roadway to the right and entered a canal becoming submerged.

Hermelindo sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The unidentified passenger has yet to be located and a search is ongoing.

The remaining passenger sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment on the scene. This crash remains under investigation.