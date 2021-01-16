La. National Guard deploys troops to assist in Washington D.C.

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has sent approximately 174 soldiers and airmen to augment the District of Columbia National Guard to ensure a safe and secure presidential inauguration, Jan. 16.

In the wake of the civil unrest on the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. and in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, the National Guard Bureau requested support from National Guardsmen from across the states and territories to provide crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and White House; as well as communications, logistical, medical, and public affairs support.

The Louisiana guardsmen who volunteered for this mission comprised of members of units from throughout the state.