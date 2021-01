U.S. Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard augment capitol police in securing traffic control points around the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

PINEVILLE, La. — The Louisiana National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He reports mild symptoms and is self-quarantining while continuing to perform his duties remotely.

“The health of our Guardsmen is my top priority, and I will continue to act in accordance with all CDC protocols in order to keep them safe,” Waddell said.

The LANG continues to track COVID-19.