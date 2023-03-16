NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a $21 million program through the federal Stronger Connections Grant to create single points of entry on local school campuses.

Security projects can also include adding surveillance cameras, metal detectors, or renovations to enhance security at single points of entry. The grant program is funded thanks to the bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which provides states with $1 billion in funding.

Superintendent Cade Brumley said schools approved for the grant can expect about $550,000 each, but “we know that probably there will be more needs than our funds allow. But we definitely believe by doing this, our schools will be safer.”

Prior to opening the application window, the LDOE will host an informational webinar on March 16. The application window closes on April 3. School leaders can email questions to LDOE.grantshelpdesk@la.gov.

