L.B. Landry sends two to college football: Bertholotte to Hawaii, Walker to McNeese

New Orleans, La. – On Wednesday, two Landry football players made their colleges choices official.

Linebacker Joshua Bertholotte chose the University of Hawaii, Cornerback Travis Walker is staying home heading to McNeese State.

Bertholotte says he’s excited for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact.

“Coaching staff really excited me,” says Bertholotte. “Beautiful place out there nothing could be wrong with it. Really, just to play early and everything that’s really exiciting me.”

Walker says he’s excited to be close to home at McNeese State.

“I have a good relationship with every coach,” said Walker. “We talk every day, chat, and I’m really looking forward to my next steps. More than football, education.”