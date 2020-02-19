Krewe of Tucks Brothel Float has new Bourbon Barrel addition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- One of the Krewe of Tucks' newest signature floats--- The Brothel Float will have a new addition when Tucks rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Saturday.

The Tucks Brothel Bourbon Still is the second part of this popular float.

Brothel Captains Sheri Bleuler and Tim Estabrook say what makes this float unique is that the Brothel team custom-built their Bourbon Still and it features two real bourbon barrels on the front, with a steampunk inspired still that features real copper tubing and a bubble machine. The float captains for the new addition Bourbon are Jim Fite and Bart Pittari.

You can catch the Brothel Float in the Krewe of Tucks on Saturday, February 21st at Noon on the Uptown route.