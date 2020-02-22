Krewe of Muses & Krewe of Babylon roll after being postponed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Muses & Krewe of Babylon were supposed to roll on Thursday, but were postponed because of windy weather.

Tonight, they rolled and were a hit with parade-goers who waited for these Krewes to roll on the Uptown route.

The Krewe of Muses is one of the most popular parades in all of Carnival since it begun in 2000. Muses is named after Zeus' daughters in Greek mythology. Muses were the patrons of the arts and sciences, and inspiration for artists, musicians and poets.

Muses signature throw is the hand-decorated shoes, which are one of the most coveted throws in all of Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of Babylon followed Muses after also being postponed from Thursday. Bablyon was founded in 1939 by a group called, "The Jester's Club." Babylon is known for its traditional floats and deep history.

The theme of Babylon remains a secret and the king's identity is never revealed to the public. The king's float is even lead by a mule.