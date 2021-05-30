Krewe of Kings parade makes huge comeback over Memorial Day weekend

HARAHAN, LA. — Let the good times roll!

After a disappointing Carnival 2021, the Krewe of Kings parade made a huge comeback for Memorial Day weekend.

For many attendees, it was the first parade they’ve attended since 2020.

“I’m feelin’ free! No mask! It’s so good to be out and it’s a beautiful day. Thank you, Jesus!” said Phyllis Matthews.

Thousands of people of all ages came out to celebrate, and to say they were excited…well, that would be an understatement.

“I didn’t think this day was going to come this soon, we are so ecstatic. We’re so proud to be part of this parade and just to see the rebirth of the community. It’s speechless, speechless to see everybody out here,” said Shelly Herbert, member of Vicious Cycles.

The parade lined up on Hord Street before kicking off on Jefferson Highway, where 17 floats made their way down the road.

This parade, a special one, after a year of being cooped up inside.

“To see the crowds, the passion, the enthusiasm from the crowd, and this weather that God gave us today, what a great way to open our doors back up to the world here in Louisiana, and remember those who gave their life so we can do things like this,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Krewe of Kings parade, a patriotic celebration ahead of Memorial Day that also symbolized the resilience of Louisiana.

After a year of tragedy, we’re slowly but surely bringing back the good times.