NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a packed Saturday of parades in Uptown.

Krewe of Iris rolled at 11:00 a.m. They started at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and S. Saratoga Street before making their way through the Garden District and into Central City.

It is the oldest and one of the largest all female crews. Their signature throw is something everyone was hoping to snag – hand decorated sunglasses.