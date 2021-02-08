Krewe of House Floats: ‘Little Shop of Horrors 2020’ house float is horrific & terrific

ALGIERS POINT– Just before the pandemic a couple from Oregon moved to Algiers Point. The couple are both artists and decided to transform their home into a giant art installation for Mardi Gras with their very own house float that pays homage to a popular 1980’s movie, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Photographer Jeff Kent are featuring their “house float” in our “Krewe of House Floats” series.

“The theme is Little Shop of Horrors 2020. I took a sculpture class from a local float maker so we stated with Audrey. 2020 was a dumpster fire, so let’s just throw all the elements from it in and have fun with it,” Cori Haines said.

This house float has the virus molecule, the murder hornets, the Mardi Gras masks, the toilet paper shortage.

“The dumpster fire has fans and from a distance it looks real. The neighbors weren’t surprised we did this because it is kind of the norm for us,” Giovanni Tutrone said.

The “Little Shop of Horrors 2020” house float is located at 430 Bouny Street in Algiers Point. The owners say if you like the float please consider making a donation to the Algiers Food Pantry.

