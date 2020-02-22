Krewe of Hermes, Krewe d’Etat, & Krewe of Morpheus roll Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Friday night parades kicked off with Krewe of Hermes.

In Hermes, the captain rides in on a white horse. This parade is named after the Greek god, Hermes was known for being one of the cleverest and mischievous of the Olympian gods.

This parades started in 1938, and is known for its neon lighting on its floats. Hermes' 2020 theme is "Carnival at the French Opera House." The floats will depict balls held at the old opera house. Hermes will have a new signature float this year called, "Argephontes."

Krewe d'Etat followed Hermes. This parade is led by the famous Skeleton Walking Krewe. Their signature throw is the blinking skull. This Krewe is known for its secrecy and they were founded in 1996.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded in Krewe d'Etat this year.

Krewe of Morpheus rolled after Krewe d'Etat. Morpheus is in its 20th year, and this year's theme is "Morpheus Dreams of Aquatic Adventures." Morpheus is known for its sleepy and dreamy theme. They throw hand-decorated sleep masks, and stuffed Morpheus moons. Morpheus is the Greek God of dreams.