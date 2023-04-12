NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Krewe of Hermes and COPS 8 have teamed up to beef up the NOPD’s 8th District’s patrol with a Uforce ATV, which will help officers get around faster, especially in large crowds.

The Krewe of Hermes donated $20-thousand dollars to COPS 8, which purchased the new Uforce ATV for the NOPD’s 8th District. They wanted to do so because of all the hard work the officers do during Mardi Gras.

This new crime fighting tool will especially help with this weekend’s French Quarter Fest and other upcoming special events.

Captain Lejon Roberts with NOPD’s 8th District said, “We will be using these vehicles to traverse parking lots on the River front. We have seen an uptick of property crimes along the River front parking lots, more specifically automobile burglaries and car thefts. We will utilize them to the best of our abilities.”

COPS 8 is able to help the NOPD’s 8th District because of business and community partners making generous donations. They feel like this is a big morale boost for the NOPD.

COPS 8 also donated a new golf cart to the NOPD’s 8th District.