MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Mardi Gras may be over, but that doesn’t mean the parades are!

The Krewe Du Pooch paraded through Mandeville at the Lakefront Saturday (Feb. 25th).

Lots of pups came out to have some fun.

With support from family and friends all around, the 4-legged friends strutted their stuff along the parade route celebrating this year’s theme, the Great Gatsby.

Check out the Emcees this year, WGNO’s very own Kenny Lopez and Brooke Lazier.