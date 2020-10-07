Kirklin wants to build off career day against Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jontre Kirklin caught two touchdowns against Vanderbilt, but it was his first quarter score that meant the most to the former Lutcher quarterback. After reaching the endzone, he had an emotional moment on the sideline.

“After I scored my first touchdown, I came back to the sideline. I almost cried, but I didn’t because I felt like I had more to give. I actually, literally felt all the love just cover me; so, so joyful and just proud of myself that I was able to just finally get into the endzone after four years of hard work,” Kirklin said.

“He’s always willing to do what’s best for the team. Coming from Lutcher, he was a quarterback, and he signed on as a DB so right there that’s a position change. He felt he needed more playing time at receiver. He went to receiver. Jontre is just the epitome of a team first guy,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said.

Just like on Saturday, Kirklin isn’t staying in the moment. He wants to prove that his performance against the Commodores isn’t just a flash in the pan.

“With that game, that kind of just showed everybody what I could do so I got to just keep pushing and keep on producing,” Kirklin continued.

Click the video for more on the story.