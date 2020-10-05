Kirklin standing out in young LSU wide receiver room

BATON ROUGE, La. – 11 different Tigers caught a pass against Vanderbilt, but the game meant the most to one player: senior wideout Jontre Kirklin, whose performance against the Commodores was the culmination of his three years on the Bayou.

“He waited his turn. We tried to get him the ball in his hand. Play him wildcat, tried to play him on defense, but he kept on telling me ‘Coach I want to play receiver. I’m gone be a darn good receiver,’ and he sure is. I hope he has a great senior year,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

Kirklin is still a second teamer while Kayshon Boutte starts as a true freshman, and like the rest of the young wide receivers, Coach O wants him more involved going forward.

“I thought Kayshon Boutte made some good plays. I thought he came along as the game went on. Koy Moore has had an excellent camp for us. Trey Palmer. Trey’s got a lot of speed. We got to give those guys some confidence and let them make plays,” Orgeron added.

