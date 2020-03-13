Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Makes Stylish Debut in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – The new 202-room boutique hotel located in the CBD brings back Kimpton Hotels to the Crescent City after a fifteen-year absence.

Combining classic and modern design, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot’s interiors are inspired by the city’s iconic southern hospitality and famed jazz musicians, as well as the building’s original architectural details. The lobby features a stunning variety of custom art, including a butterfly installation by Paul Villinski and a seven-foot trombone installation honoring the city’s musical roots. Upon arrival, hotel guests are welcomed with a complimentary local beer and the musical stylings of prominent and rising soul, blues, and big band artists.



Each of the 202 beautifully appointed guest rooms offer bespoke amenities and feature a clean and modern design aesthetic with soft accents of French blue and pink, providing a tranquil sanctuary from New Orleans’ bustling city life. Guests can also take advantage of all-day room service, a New Orleans-curated in-room honor bar, and complimentary amenities, such as morning coffee and tea service, PUBLIC bike rentals, and a 24-hour fitness center equipped with a Peloton Bike.



Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is also introducing two signature dining and cocktail concepts, Peacock Room and Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, led by Executive Chef Chris Lusk and Bar Director Steve Yamada. Serving as the heartbeat and jewel box of the hotel, Peacock Room is an energetic and elevated lounge featuring turquoise lacquered paneled walls, gold cove ceilings, mosaic-tiled floors, and extravagant eccentric furnishings. Perfect for an afternoon cocktail or late-night snack, Peacock Room serves a contemporary selection of spirits and craft cocktails and a food menu featuring refined shareable interpretations of regional classics.



Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, a lively corner café only steps away from Peacock Room, will offer expertly crafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, and rotating pour-over selections alongside a selection of creative frozen beverages for adults like the Holy Atolé, a twist on Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal. The food program at Gospel is formatted for light eating-on-the-go, with items like NOLA-inspired breakfast tacos, house-made pastries, booze-infused treats like the Red Velvet Cupcake made with bourbon creole cream cheese; and house-made frozen custards, with monthly seasonal flavors of the café’s Custard Calendar. Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats will open on Monday, March 16, 2020, and Peacock Room will open on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.



To celebrate Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant’s return to the city, Hotel Fontenot is offering a “Crescent City Comeback” package that includes 15% off the best available room rate, 15% off all beverages from the cafe, and 1,500 IHG® Rewards Club loyalty points. Plus, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is donating $15 from every booking to The Roots of Music, a local non-profit organization that empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support, and mentorship. The “Crescent City Comeback” package can be booked now through April 30, 2020, using the code ”IDKTP,” for stays through August 31, 2020.

