ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Locations of Kentucky Fried Chicken are abruptly closing around Acadiana and South Louisiana.

According to KFC’s website, multiple locations around Acadiana are listed as closed.

N. University Avenue – Lafayette

W. Summers Drive – Abbeville

N. Parkerson Avenue – Crowley

W. Laurel Avenue – Eunice

Elton Road – Jennings

Multiple locations in Southwest Louisiana like Lake Charles and Sulphur are listed as closed too. No information has been given about why so many closures have occurred or why they happened so suddenly. There is also no indication whether this will affect the local economy or if more closures will follow.

