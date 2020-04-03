Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 9: NOLA Beaux Ties & Kalencom shifting operations to help out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- With everything going on, businesses have decided to shift their operations to help out those in need.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

Dave Holt who owns NOLA Beaux Ties is now using his bow tie fabric to sew masks for healthcare professionals.

"I do a lot of sewing, it was easy and fun for me to switch over to do surgical masks. That's what we do in New Orleans, when people need help," Holt said.

Stepping up to provide protection is what Kicker Kolazdi and his family who own Kalencom which makes custom bags and other products are now doing.

"This is a time of crisis. Fortunately my family business is in the position to make masks. We are a family business that has the ability to cut and sew custom products. When you go out on the streets you see our public workers, cops, people on the front line without basic protection, and we want to help them in any way we can," Kalozdi said.

Kalencom has donated 1,200 masks to City Hall to distribute to the workers.

"We hope to keep on donating more of whatever the city needs. I'm waiting for the city to say what they need, and I'll make it happen," he said.

Please e-mail your acts of kindness to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the acts of kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.