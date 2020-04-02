Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 8: Music & dancing to cheer folks up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Music and dancing is so much part of our community here in Louisiana. When we are down, music picks us up.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good news in these stressful times.

DJ Goat of Gauthreaux Entertainment DJ's for the home New Orleans Pelicans games. Now he's taking flight, doing something for his neighbors in Metairie. Nightly he puts on a DJ show from his front porch for his neighbors to jam on it (from a social distance).

"I set up everything in my front yard, and I started playing for my neighbors. They started coming out, honking their horns, then people started to get in the back of their trucks to listen to the music. It seemed to make everyone happy and it made me feel good. I love to make people dance and see them happy," DJ Goat said.

Gratitude is the attitude for NOPD Officer Brandon Williams, who's a member of the Third District. He decided to have some fun singing a long to the 'Golden Girls' TV theme song.

If you know of someone doing acts of kindness in your neighborhood, Kenny wants to know about it, so please e-mail him pictures and videos to kenny@wgno.com.

Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.