Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 6: Baking & Cooking for others is good for the soul

NEW ORLEANS-- You've heard the saying that the way to someone's heart is through good food, right? Well that is very true right now.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

Check out what Chef Issac Toups, who was a finalist on Bravo's Top Chef is doing at his restaurant Toups Meatery in Mid-City. He's offering free family meals everyday at 3 p.m. to service industry families who lost their jobs. If you'd like to help Venmo and donations will be accepted.

Then over in Slidell, Barbara Miramon's husband caught these crabs in Bayou Bonfouca. Instead of eating them all themselves, they delivered crabs to family and friends and offered curbside pick-up.

One of Jen Landry's hobbies is baking cupcakes. So when her cousin, who's an ICU nurse at Oschner West Bank asked her to make her nurse friends cupcakes, Jen decided to make eight dozen!

"When I was presented with this opportunity to show how grateful I am for the sacrifice and hard work of our healthcare professionals right now. Of course I had to jump at the opportunity. You know New Orleans is a resilient place and our people are the most kind in the hardest of times. I hope we all continue to remember to pay it forward to help us get through this crisis," Landry said.

Jen is also planning on baking even more cupcakes.

"I'll be sending out another 12 dozen or more to other hospitals and nursing homes next week," she said.

If you know of someone doing acts of kindness in your neighborhood, Kenny wants to know, so e-mail him at kenny@wgno.com. E-mail him pictures and videos showing the good deeds.