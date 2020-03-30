Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 5: The little things that make a big difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- During these tough times, sometimes it is the little things that make a big difference when your'e feeling all the feelings.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good news in these stressful times.

Nothing says "I Love You" more than flowers to celebrate National Quarantine Day or Days. Check out what Doug a.k.a. Winston did for his long-distance girlfriend Whitney. He surprised her with pretty flowers.

Now this love is "lit." Michelle Dumont captured this photo of the Holiday Inn Express on St. Charles Avenue in Lee Circle. Notice how certain hotel room windows are all lit up to make a heart shape. This is definitely sending out loving vibes for all of us to see.

Waitr driver Chrissy Lewis did a good deed. She left a little "lagniappe," a little something extra on one of her deliveries by accident.

"Bascially I just put the anti-bacterial cleaner in front of the wrong door. But that wasn't her, it was her neighbor, but I sat it in front of the wrong door. Instead of causing a fuss, I just left it for her to keep her, and got the other person another anti-bacterial cleaner. They need to be able to clean with that anti-bacterial stuff. It is important," she said.

Please e-mail your Acts of Kindness to kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.