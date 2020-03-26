Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 3: Street art to make people smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

When folks are out for their social distancing walks, be sure to check out all the little "street art galleries" that are popping up.

Rainbows are appearing in the Irish Channel. Meredith Dunbar posted her art "masterpiece" to her gate for the neighborhood kids to see.

Not far away on Napoleon Avenue between Magazine and Constance Streets, Ranna Zahra McSwain painted her house to send out good vibes and to make people walking by smile

7-year old Max Wilson and his mom Rachel have been busy sidewalk chalk artists spreading inspirational messages from Washington Avenue to Lyons Street.

"To make some happiness because this is not a very happy time," Max said.

"We had fun doing it and we're going to do some more. It made us feel good and we hope it makes others feel good," Rachel said.

If you know someone doing Acts of Kindness in your neighborhood, Kenny wants to know, so please e-mail him pictures and videos to kenny@wgno.com.