Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 2: Helpers helping the heroes

NEW ORLEANS-- WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

On Day Two of Kenny's Acts of Kindness we are featuring the helpers helping those heroes.

Out of the kindness of their hearts, Barber Carson Geauthreaux and his best friend and co-worker Courtney Randolph of Geauthreaux's Chop Shop gave haircuts to the National Guard stationed at UNO Lakefront Arena.

Also, F3 NOLA, which is a men's workout group is providing "food for the frontlines." The group has already raised 8-thousand dollars to provide meals to health care professionals. They bought burrito boxes from Felipe's and delivered them to Children's Hospital over lunch.

And Monica Campazano is doing her part to make a difference during this coronavirus crisis.

With a sewing machine, she's making masks for doctors and nurses in the area who need them most right now.

"It is just one way that I can show my appreciation to medical professionals that are working day in and day out," Campazano said.

Please e-mail your Acts of Kindness to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.