Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 17: Teaming up with others to make a difference

NEW ORLEANS– You’ve heard the saying that it takes team work to make the dream work, and that is so true that the best ideas and results come from partnering up.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is compiling acts of kindness in our area to share some good news during this difficult time.

On Day 17 of Kenny’s Acts of Kindness, he’s featuring organizations that have teamed up to make a difference.

The New Orleans Music Arts Center teamed up with musician Kermit Ruffins, Second Harvest Food Bank, and other local musicians to provide hot meals and a bag of groceries to people in need. They plan on doing this every week. If you’d like to help donate to help fund the meals, please go to www.nomacla.com or click HERE.

Then north of Lafayette at Bayou Teche Brewery, they’ve teamed up with the Louisiana State Police. State Troopers stopped by the brewery to pick up 45 gallons of donated hand sanitizer to be delivered to the New Orleans area.

And then Anthony Jackson Jr. has teamed up with Cheryl Washington with the organization Positive Black Women and also Cajun Seafood in the Seventh Ward to giveaway fish to those less fortunate.

If you know of someone doing good deeds, please e-mail Kenny at kenny@wgno.com with pictures and videos. Kenny will be featuring these Acts of Kindness right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.