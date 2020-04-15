Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 15: Showing some love to cats & puppies

NEW ORLEANS– Everybody could use a daily dose of kindness these days. Even our animals. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is sharing some acts of kindness to our four-legged furry friends.

For the cats… The Humane Society of Louisiana and Zeus’ Rescues partnered up to give out hundreds of pounds of cat food to cat care-givers at this cat food drive-thru Uptown.

Alley Cat Allies (ACA), out of Besethda, Maryland is underwriting the cost of the food distribution program, which is expected to last until the end of May. For more information, please contact HSLA at 1-888-6-HUMANE.

Then speaking of animals… let’s talk about bunnies. The team members at Omi Solutions got to feel like animals, like bunnies that is. This all because their bosses teamed up with local businesses “Crowned By Ellie” and “Poof Cotton Candy” to surprise their emergency response workers with some Easter spirit.

“They’ve been working so hard. We’re talking 10 hour days, 7 days a week, just non-stop working to make sure our front line workers are safe and sound. They were so surprised and so happy. Their smiles are so contagious. It really did bring joy into their life,” Platt said.

For more information about Crowned By Ellie, click HERE. For more information about Poof Cotton Candy, click HERE.

And even during this time, puppies need to be adopted or fostered. Montie Lewing and Lauren Baye are helping the pups. They fostered two puppies from Take Paws Rescue in New Orleans.

“Since we’re stuck at home during this time we decided to team up with Take Paws Rescue to foster these babies,” Baye said.

“Their names are Hermes and Iris and they are Doberman/Catahoula Mix. Just a great time to sit at home and play with some puppies. They help get your mind off everything going on,” Lewing said.

So if you’re interested in fostering or adopting contact Take Paws Rescue HERE.

