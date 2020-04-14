Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 14: New Orleans firefighters help 6-year old celebrate birthday

NEW ORLEANS– Firefighters not only save our lives and protect our homes, but in times of need they are also really good friends.

6-year old Mosiach Chertock was celebrating his birthday via zoom with all of his little friends, when he got a big surprise.

The big red fire truck and firefighters from the New Orleans Fire Department Engine 1 wanted to wish Mosiah a very happy birthday at a social distance.

Mosiah’s friends call him Mosi, and he’s still narrowing down what he wants to be when he grows up, but a firefighter is definitely in the running.

Then to top it all off, Mosi and his dad Jonas sang “You’ve Got A Friend In Me”— the hit song from the movie, “Toy Story.”

