Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 13: Local attorney feeding hospital workers

NEW ORLEANS– You’ve probably heard the saying that you should do for one what you wish you could do for millions. Well, that’s exactly what these kind folks are doing.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times. Neighbors helping neighbors. People taking care of one another. That’s what it is all about right now.

At the Breaux Mart on Magazine Street, one of the neighbors in the neighborhood, Ms. Kim brought in masks for the employees to wear. Breaux Mart calls Ms. Kim “an angel.”

Over in the French Quarter, Amy and Ramon Quezada are guardian angels for their elderly neighbors, making sure they get groceries.

And you’ve heard the commercials “Mike Brandner’s the one…” Well, Attorney Mike Brandner is showing he is the one that wants to help out.

Brandner has teamed up with the folks at Central City BBQ to deliver lunches to local hospitals and local fire and police departments daily.

“Everyday we average two to three hospitals and police and fire departments. We’ve been doing this since the pandemic began, and we will continue to do it until it ends,” Brander said.

Please e-mail your acts of kindness to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.