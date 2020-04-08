Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 11: Cancer survivor surprised by friends on her last day of chemo

NEW ORLEANS– For every cancer survivor the last day of chemotherapy is a day to celebrate with your family and friends, but with the coronavirus crisis, many survivors won’t be able to celebrate with their family and friends.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

Frances Matthews is about to be surprised by her cancer support program called “You Night,” which helps women embrace life after cancer.

You Night Founder Lisa McKenzie said, “Today we have a special surprise for one of our You Night sisters. Frances was sad because it was her last day of chemo, which is an awesome thing for anyone battling cancer. The reason she was sad was because her family and friends weren’t going to be able to be at the hospital because of everything that is going on right now.”

So with honking car horns and signs, her “You Night” friends decided to parade past Frances’ house in Slidell after she finished her last round of chemotherapy.

About 25 cars showed up to show their support for Frances.

“Done with it, chemo out of here, cancer out of here,” she said.

