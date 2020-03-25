Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 1: Neighbors helping Neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

On Day 1 of Kenny's Acts of Kindness, neighbors are helping neighbors.

Kim Frusciante sent in a picture to Kenny to show what Big Easy Bucha is doing. They put out a cooler of free Kombucha and lemons from their tree for all their neighbors walking by in Lakeview. Of course there were hand sanitizing wipes on the side too.

In Covington, Rory Gallardo who owns "Gallardo Signs" decided to make "We're Open, Stay Home" signs for all the restaurants in Mandeville and Covington to use. He gave them to the owners for free.

Then yesterday, Katie Brandner decided to do something nice for her friends Misty and Sal. Sal was in the hospital after being testing positive for coronavirus. Katie decided to go visit and follow all social distancing protocol. She dropped off food and snacks for them from Whole Foods.

Please e-mail your Acts of Kindness to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.