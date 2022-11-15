JEFFERSON PARISH, La., (WGNO) — In his State of the City address Tuesday (Nov. 14) Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser said his administration is “far from satisfied and far from finished” but said he is “excited at the progress.”

After just four months in office, Glaser said he has reviewed city contracts, prioritized drainage and road projects to maintain them on schedule, and begun the relocation of city offices from the former Macy’s store at Esplanade Mall and back to Kenner’s city hall.

The city office complex was damaged by Hurricane Ida, and Glaser says some city offices may not be able to return to the building — for years.

But Glaser said his goal is to “improve government

efficiency, streamline communication and implement new protocols that better

serve the public.”

