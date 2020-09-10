Kennedy announces $10 million DOT grant for Lafayette’s University Avenue Corridor Project

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement in response to the Department of Transportation (DOT)’s decision to award a BUILD grant to the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government. The $10 million grant will fund two components of the University Avenue Corridor Project.

“Lafayette will benefit greatly from this investment in our infrastructure. I’m thankful that the DOT has prioritized building and revitalizing Louisiana roadways, especially as we work to recover from both a pandemic and Hurricane Laura.” Sen. John Kennedy

This grant, as part of the funding for two phases of the University Avenue Corridor Project, will build a multi-lane roundabout at the Willow Street intersection and make the five-lane University Avenue into a four-lane road with a raised median between Walker Road and Wilshire Lane. The project will also construct a multi-lane roundabout at Alcide Dominique Drive. Additional improvements will include a landscaped pedestrian zone.

Kennedy wrote to the DOT in May in support of the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s application. His letter is available here.