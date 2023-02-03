NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Family and classmates met after school today to honor the life of Kennedi Belton.

Belton, a ninth grader at Warren Easton High School was killed Sunday while attending a sleepover at a house in the 8000 block of Curran Blvd.

Many of her schoolmates wore pink, Belton’s favorite color and and her mother Tiffany Brooks shared why she wasn’t surprised by the affection shown her daughter, “That tells me she wasn’t just our angel. She was their angel as well. Kennedi was a social bunny. She was always smiling. that’s all I hear. ‘happy, happy happy Kennedi.’

Kennedy Belton’s services are set for Wednesday February 8th with a viewing at 8 and and the service at 10am at Franklin Ave Baptist Church, 2515 Franklin Ave.

New Orleans police charged 19 year old Andre Skinner with one count of negligent homicide and 2 counts of negligent injury in this case.