Keeping your children safe on the roads with child safety seats

KENNER, La.– Next week is Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week and the Louisiana State Police want to bring awareness to child passenger safety.

Every Wednesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Louisiana State Police Troop B Headquarters in Kenner they do a free child car seat safety check for parents.

Trooper Monroe Dillon said, “Their safety is all going to be dependent on them being in the proper seat for their age and height according to the manufacturer.

CARTS data at LSU found that 68 percent of vehicle child fatalities in Louisiana involved improper use or lack of safety harness or a car seat.

“About 95 percent of the seats we see here are installed incorrectly,” he said.

Trooper Dillon said, “Keeping that child in the rear facing position is the safest position. Having that child in that proper seat and in a seat that gives them the maximum protection is something that we see as vital.”

To find out more information on how to get free child safety seats, you may call 504-702-2264, 504-702-2295, or 504-702-2296.

September 26th will be Check Seat Saturday at these locations.

Troop B Location: St. Bernard Government Complex

Troop L Location: LeBlanc Peds in Covington

Troop C Location: West Park Climate Controlled Mini Storage

You can check Louisiana State Police Facebook page for more information.

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is giving away 100 car seats to families in need in support of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week. Winners will be selected at random on Thursday, September 23rd and contacted on Friday, September 24th.

Dudley DeBosier is partnering with a local non-profit, “The Safety Place” to provide safety education and they will put on a virtual car seat safety presentation on Friday, September 25th at 11:30 a.m. If you’d like to attend, please e-mail promos@dudleydebosier.com

To enter Dudley DeBosier Child Car Seat Giveaway go to: DudleyDebosier.com/CarSeat