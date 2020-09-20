Keeping you safe & spirited: ‘Who Dat’ masks

NEW ORLEANS– Mask up Who Dat Nation! This football season looks a little different with face masks being mandatory and games being watched at home. Still many football fans still want to show off their spirit and be safe at the same time.

That’s why Who Dat Spirits created an everyday mask for all Who Dats.

Founder of Who Dat Spirits, Derek Domingue said, “The masks mimic the characters on the Who Dat Vodka bottle that pay tribute to all of New Orleans and all the Who Dats.”

For more information on these masks, click HERE.