Keeping people fed in the 9th Ward is one grocery store’s mission

For the New Orleans area, COVID-19 has sunk its teeth into the area. In the Lower Ninth Ward, those affects are felt even more, since the area hasn’t recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

“We’re still dealing with hurricane Katrina, and with this here, it’s just a lot,” says Burnell Colton, the owner of the Lower Ninth Ward Market.

The market is the only grocery store in the area, and has been there since Katrina hit. Colton says the area is not fighting a hurricane this time, but a vicious virus that is attacking his community and his loyal customers.

“When is coronavirus happened it changed, it flipped everything. I had excellent paying customers, customers that came here all the time, with money. They’re victims all over again and they’re victims not because of something they did, but because of this invisible monster called coronavirus,” Colton says.

Colton is making sure that his community is fed. Him and his family are hosting drive thru community dinners. With one slated for Friday, April 24th. Starting at 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM at the market, at 2036 Caffin Avenue, in New Orleans.

“It’s every day someone would come in here and they would tell me ‘Mr. B, I’m hungry, can you spot me until I get my stimulus check, or until the city opens back up.’ Everybody has a different story everybody has kids and it’s hard,” he says.

It’s a family effort. With his 78 year-old mother in the back of the store cooking in the kitchen, and his other family members and friends help box everything up.

Colton credits his mother and his military training for teaching him to take care of those around him.

“I can’t tell them ‘no’ when they just want to come in and get something to eat. I have an opportunity to help others and that’s what I’m supposed to do,” he says.

Burnell Colton asks anyone if they can help donate time or resources to the store to come lend a hand.