Keep your eye on the sky: Louisiana National Guard & Barksdale Air Force flying over NOLA & Baton Rouge to salute healthcare heroes

NEW ORLEANS– Keep your eye on the sky because tomorrow F-15’s and B-52’s will be flying over New Orleans and Baton Rouge to salute healthcare heroes.

A few good men from the Louisiana National Guard and Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport will be flying over Louisiana honoring the many healthcare heroes fighting Covid-19 on the front lines.

“We’ll be making several flyovers in key locations in our F-15’s. In addition we’ll be joined by the B-52’s from Barksdale,” Anthony “Judge Tisdale with the Louisiana National Guard said.

This high-flying salute will start over the hospitals in New Orleans and then fly on over to Baton Rouge.

Pilots say a good spot to see the flyover is near the Superdome.

“One of the things I really love is flying over our amazing city especially to go fly over the Superdome,” Lt. Col. John “Drag” Hensz with the Louisiana National Guard said.

“So please join us this Friday in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for the salute flyover in support of healthcare providers, front line fighters, essential workers, teachers, students, and all those affected by the Covid-19 crisis,” Cody “Viking” Clark with the Louisiana National Guard said.

“Thank you, stay home, and stay safe,” Travis “Havok” Hayward with the Louisiana National Guard said.

They will be flying over New Orleans at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday and at Noon in Baton Rouge on Friday. Remember to practice social distancing when viewing and no large crowds.