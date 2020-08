ST.MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – When an officer from St. Mary Parish witnessed a vehicle crossing over the solid white fog line, a K9 deputy began conducting a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer used K9 Chara who sniffed out an odor on the vehicle.

Terrance Cordell Mobley, 36, was arrested when two cellophane bags of cocaine (approximately 59 grams) were found.

“Mobley was released on a $15,000 bond,” according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.