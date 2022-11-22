KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two juveniles were taken into police custody in connection with three separate bomb threats in the New Orleans area in November. Both juveniles live in other states.

Kenner Discovery was the latest school that the two juveniles allegedly made bomb threats against. The threats made within the first two weeks of November closed the Kenner school one day, and led to a polling station in the school being moved on election day..

Investigators said all the bomb threats were made by the same two suspects.

Jefferson Parish deputies are working with two law enforcement departments to gather evidence on the suspects. According to investigators, the juveniles have been a part of previous bomb threat investigations within their home states.

Both teens will charged after being extradited to Jefferson Parish for:

False Communication with the Intent to Cause and Emergency Response

Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson

