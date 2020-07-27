Justin Timberlake’s new movie ‘Palmer’ shot in Louisiana will debut on Apple TV+

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake poses on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2013.

NEW ORLEANS– Justin Timberlake filmed his new movie, “Palmer” in Louisiana last year, and now the movie is set to make its debut on Apple TV+.

The former N’SYNC pop star plays the lead role in this feature film about a former football player named Eddie Palmer, who returns to his hometown to try and get his life back on track after being in prison.

Other “Palmer” stars include: June Squibb, Alisha Wainwright, and Juno Temple.

“Palmer” was filmed in various locations around Louisiana including New Orleans and Ponchatoula last Fall.

This news comes after another movie filmed in Louisiana starring Tom Hanks, “Greyhound” was a smash hit for Apple TV+.