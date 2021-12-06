Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

FILE – Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Garland is directing U.S. attorneys across the nation to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights. The directive comes as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.