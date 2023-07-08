DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DeSoto Parish jury recommended death during the penalty phase of sentencing in the capital murder trial of Brian Horn.

The decision was made Thursday night according to the DeSoto Parish District Attorney’s Office

The DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court confirmed that Horn will return to court on September 14 for the judge to hand down formal sentencing.

The last offender sentenced to death in Louisiana was Henry Anderson. An Ouachita Parish jury unanimously recommended a sentence of death in 2005. They found two of the three aggravating circumstances required for capital punishment, namely, that the victim was older than 65 years old.

