MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to research, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a holiday. It was not until June 2021 that President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth is called the second independence among African American it was done on June 19 of 1865. Juneteenth is an Independence Day for all Americans not just African American because even though slavery was prevalent of that time there were a lot of people who were held hostage to be a part of this and they didn’t want to be a part of this they saw African Americans as human beings also. Ross Slacks, Director of African American Museum

Now approximately 158 years later, people across the nation celebrate the day of freedom and unity.

During 1863 there was an emancipation proclamation given that all slaves will be free but that only covered the confederate states. Two thousand people came to Texas, the most Western state who were still dealing with slaves. They had over 250,000 slaves so 2,000 of the union men came and freed those slaves. Then, the 13th amendment came, and it covered all of the states; so, it was legally enforced. Ross Slacks, Director of African American Museum

Residents in Ouachita Parish are also celebrating; some spoke about what Juneteenth means to them.

We want to tell our story and have our children remember these stories. That’s why we celebrate Juneteenth and this Saturday we’re going to have a parade. Marie Brown, director of Juneteenth Umoja

Every year we celebrate Juneteenth to celebrate that as our ancestors so I’m enjoying the celebrations and I’ve been doing them for years and years now. Devon Hall, resident and member of the Juneteenth committee

