June 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 900 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 944 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 5 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,728.

The total number of cases statewide is now 480,463.

There are currently 278 infected people hospitalized, and 31 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,233,856 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,602,754 (as of June 28).