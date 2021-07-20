July 20 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 500,000 cases of Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,546 new cases overnight.

An additional 20 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,861.

The total number of cases statewide is now 501,494.

There are currently 779 infected people hospitalized, and 55 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,407,099 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,686,533 (as of July 19).