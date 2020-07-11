July 11 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,100 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,167 new cases were added, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 76,803.

An additional 23 deaths brings the total to 3,295.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,995

(increase of 183)



491

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



8,598

(increase of 122)



540

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



709

(increase of 13)



24

(increase of 1)



ST. CHARLES



866

(increase of 12)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,101

(increase of 97)



185

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,182 infected people hospitalized, and 121 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that over 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.