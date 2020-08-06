Judge rules accused Baton Rouge killer sane, trial scheduled for next year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – An accused killer is competent to stand trial with a trial date now set.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says Kenneth Gleason is “sane enough” to go on trial April 5, 2021 following a judge’s ruling.

Gleason is accused of shooting and killing Bruce Cofield on Sept. 12, 2017, and Donald Smart two days later on September 14.

He’s also accused of a shooting on September 11, 2017 for opening fire on a home in Sandy Ridge Drive with multiple people inside.

He is facing a second-degree murder charge for Cofield’s death and a first-degree murder charge in Smart’s case. He’s also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the Sandy Ridge shooting.

Gleason could face life in prison, if convicted.