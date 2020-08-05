JSU alum recognized for his work on Beyonce’s “Black is King”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University alumni was recognized for his recent collaboration with Beyonce.
Jared Henderson, also known as JStayReady, is a celebrity hairstylist. The JSU alum helped with the hairstyles in Beyonce’s recent visual album, “Black is King.”
Henderson was recognized for his work by the JSU National Alumni Association on Facebook.
