JSU alum recognized for his work on Beyonce’s “Black is King”

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The border city of Laredo, Texas, is getting its first-ever set of immigration courts and judges to help tackle an ever-rising backlog, a South Texas congressman said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who serves as vice-chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Cuellar announced the approval of the addition of eight immigration judges to Laredo, Texas, and the establishment of the first-ever immigration courts there. The funding for these judges have already cleared all legislative hurdles, Cuellar said, adding that the General Services Administration is looking for court space and expected to get the judges on the ground by summer 2021.