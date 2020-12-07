JPSO: Woman missing from Lakeside Mall

DESTREHAN – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Anna Mae Chauvin, 71, of Destrehan.
According to JPSO Chauvin was last seen at Lakeside Mall around 4:30 pm on Saturday, December 5th. She may be confused or not completely aware of her surroundings. Chauvin is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, red t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Mae Chauvin is asked to call 911 or our Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.
