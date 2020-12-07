JPSO: Woman missing from Lakeside Mall

NEW ORLEANS, LA. -- The man widely perceived as the underdog in the race for New Orleans District Attorney comes out on top. Securing nearly 57% of the vote over Judge Keva Landrum, City Council President Jason Williams will be the city's new chief prosecutor.

"This campaign was never about getting folks to just vote for me. I asked people to run with me!" said District Attorney-elect Williams to his supporters.

Williams ran a progressive campaign, focusing on reform and being "smart on crime"--a message that resonated with voters. He says the first thing he's doing when he's sworn into office is re-interviewing the staff.

"It's not about just saying the right things in a job interview, it's about understanding that we're replacing a culture that was trying to win at all costs, that was seeking wins for prosecutors rather than justice for victims. They have to understand that that has changed," said Williams.

We also asked Williams if his looming federal tax fraud charges will interfere with his new position.

"Look, nothing is going to get in the way of this job. There's a higher likelihood of me getting hit by a bus or catching covid than these bogus charges lasting into a legitimate American presidency," said Williams.

Despite his legal challenges, the city of New Orleans has spoken, and Williams says change is on the way.

Williams' win is a historic one. He is the first elected District Attorney in New Orleans with no prosecutor experience. Williams has been a criminal defense attorney for nearly the last twenty years.